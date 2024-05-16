Wanted: police operation targets domestic violence across Hunter

POLICE have made public appeals for information about more than a dozen alleged domestic and family violence offenders across the Hunter as part of a targeted operation.
Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Port Stephens Hunter police have publicly released images and descriptions of 17 men wanted on warrants across their commands.
The pleas for public help are part of an intelligence-based policing strategy - codenamed Operation Amarok - led by each police region's Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Teams (DVHROT).
Anyone with information about the wanted people, or about domestic and family violence offenders, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.
Reports of domestic and family-related crime or abuse can be made by contacting or attending the local police station near you.
