Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It was an accident': E-scooter shot out and broke young girl's leg

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 16 2024 - 6:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left, CCTV released by police, and right, Jonathan Lee Hardy leaving court after an earlier appearance.
Left, CCTV released by police, and right, Jonathan Lee Hardy leaving court after an earlier appearance.

Jonathon Hardy was wheeling an E-scooter through the Cardiff shopping centre in November last year when it suddenly shot out of his hands, lurched forward and accelerated head-on into a four-year-old girl, slamming into her and breaking two bones in her leg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.