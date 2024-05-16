Pregnant backpacker allegedly caught with $22K worth of stolen luxury bags, shoes

A PREGNANT backpacker allegedly caught with more than $20,000 worth of stolen designer bags, shoes and belts in a car at Cardiff, is behind bars due to concerns she will fail to appear in court.
Irish national Demi Buckley, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawfully obtaining goods after police attached to the Lake Macquarie proactive crime team searched a car about 4.30pm.
Police allege they found a stockpile of luxury items, including a number of Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Christian Dior, Chanel and Gucci bags, shoes and belts.
The estimated total value of the 15 luxury items seized comes to more than $22,000, the court heard, with one item, a black Christian Dior shoulder bag, retailing at $5200 alone.
Police were apparently looking for a number of other people, who are wanted in Victoria, when they arrested Buckley at Cardiff on Wednesday, the court heard.
The trio, who arrived in Australia only in the past six months, allegedly stole more than $1 million worth of property, including cash, jewellery and designer handbags.
Buckley, who is 22 weeks pregnant and in Australia on a three-month temporary visa, appeared in Belmont Local Court in handcuffs on Thursday.
She did not enter a plea to the charge relating to the luxury items, but applied for bail.
Prosecutors argued there was an unacceptable risk of Buckley failing to appear given she was essentially homeless and had no community ties.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager was told a number of strict bail conditions could mitigate any risk of her not showing up next time, including reporting to police daily and surrendering her passport.
But Mr Olischlager said that, given she had no address and knew nobody in Australia, there was nothing to stop her from failing to appear in court next time.
Buckley showed no reaction as she was refused bail. The matter was adjourned until next Wednesday.
