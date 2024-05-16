Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Plan for affordable housing levy on new housing progresses

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 16 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The levy would apply to new large residential developments.
The levy would apply to new large residential developments.

City of Newcastle's affordable housing levy scheme is a step closer to fruition after its planning proposal received gateway determination.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.