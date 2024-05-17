Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Family splashes record-breaking $4 million on non-waterfront property in Belmont

Updated May 17 2024 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family splashes record-breaking $4 million on non-waterfront property in Belmont
Family splashes record-breaking $4 million on non-waterfront property in Belmont

A FAMILY from the Lake Macquarie area has snapped up their dream home after splashing $4 million on a luxury mansion in Belmont.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.