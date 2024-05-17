Family splashes record-breaking $4 million on non-waterfront property in Belmont

A FAMILY from the Lake Macquarie area has snapped up their dream home after splashing $4 million on a luxury mansion in Belmont.
Despite the high price tag, the property does not occupy a waterfront position on the lake.
The multi-million dollar result has set a record as the highest price paid for a non-waterfront home in the suburb.
The result in Belmont adds to a growing number of huge property sales in the Lake Macquarie region.
Redhead is also making waves after two properties fetched more than $3 million last week, including one that set a suburb record.
Also in Lake Macquarie, a waterfront property in Valentine is set to hit the market next week for the first time in 32 years.
The house on Valentine Crescent, which is one of only five houses on the exclusive waterfront strip, is listed with Chasse Ede at Presence Real Estate.
Another property attracting lots of buyer enquiry is this run-down cottage in Cooks Hill.
Belle Property Newcastle selling agent Nick Townsend's listing of the 1930s-era two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage drew more than 100 enquiries within days of hitting the market.
A luxury home in Fletcher could be the first the crack the $2 million mark in the suburb.
The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home listed with Belle Property Newcastle's Luke Morrison and Laura Van De Mortel is chasing a price that could top the suburb record by $250,000.
And now for something completely different - a former Masonic Hall in Cardiff is on the hunt for a new owner.
The heritage-listed building is set to be auctioned on June 6 with Presence Real Estate agent Craig Rosevear.
Mr Rosevear is guiding $1 million for the property which dates back to 1935.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
