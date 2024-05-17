Why Nova are 'quite nervous' to face Junction in Newcastle netball

Nova Thunder coach Katie Robinson has seen enough of Junction Stella while training simultaneously at National Park netball courts to know they face a tough battle to secure their first win of the Newcastle championship season.
In a tough start, Nova have gone down to top-four sides West Leagues Balance (41-40), Souths (44-38) and Norths (55-50) in nail-biters.
Now they face third-placed Junction, who opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Waratah (42-26) then BNC (57-30) before succumbing to five-time defending champions West (56-43).
"They've done well," Robinson said of their round-five opponents on Saturday.
"They train the same night as us, so I've stuck my head over and they're looking strong. Hopefully our consistency as a team might shine through this week but we're quite nervous to play against them. They've got some strong players and definitely not one to take lightly.
"We're coming off a good game against Norths and looking to just be able to have a bit more creativity on court."
Thunder will be without goal defence Tianna Cummings due to unavailability while Junction defender Sarah Graham is sidelined with an ankle injury until mid-June.
Waratah play Souths, Norths battle Kotara South and West go up against BNC in other round-five action. All games are at 2.30pm.
In Super Netball on Saturday, Melbourne Vixens host Sunshine Coast, Adelaide travel to West Coast. On Sunday, Mavericks are away to Queensland and the Swifts battle the Giants.
