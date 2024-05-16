Fatality at Point Claire impacts Newcastle to Central train line

A FATALITY at Point Claire is expected to cause significant delays to travellers on the Central Coast to Newcastle train line.
Trains are not running between Hawkesbury River and Gosford on the Central Coast to Newcastle line while emergency services respond to the incident.
A limited number of replacement buses have been organised to run between Hornsby and Gosford.
Anyone who needs to travel north of the Hawkesbury River is advised to get off the train at Hornsby and catch a replacement bus.
Passengers have been advised to allow plenty of traffic time and should listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
Trains may stop on platforms or between stations for longer than normal while the incident is ongoing.
A larger than normal gap in service may be experienced at some stations, services may be less frequent and trips may take longer than usual.
For the latest information, members of the public should visit the Transport for NSW website.
