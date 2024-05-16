Newcastle Herald
Fatality at Point Claire impacts Newcastle to Central train line

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 16 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 6:59pm
Train services are expected to be delayed while emergency services respond. File picture
Train services are expected to be delayed while emergency services respond. File picture

A FATALITY at Point Claire is expected to cause significant delays to travellers on the Central Coast to Newcastle train line.

