NSW win Origin opener to set-up shot at the series in Newcastle

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 16 2024 - 9:42pm, first published 9:30pm
Newcastle duo Yasmin Clydsdale, left, and Tamika Upton, right, at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle duo Yasmin Clydsdale, left, and Tamika Upton, right, at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images

The NSW Sky Blues will have an opportunity to claim the Women's State of Origin series in Newcastle next month after downing Queensland 22-12 in Thursday night's opener in Brisbane.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

