NSW win Origin opener to set-up shot at the series in Newcastle

The NSW Sky Blues will have an opportunity to claim the Women's State of Origin series in Newcastle next month after downing Queensland 22-12 in Thursday night's opener in Brisbane.
Playing less than 24 hours before the NRL's Magic Round kicks-off, the two sides produced an expansive, end-to-contest at Suncorp Stadium but it was an early two-try blitz from NSW that proved the difference.
In front of a record-breaking crowd of 25,492, NSW scored twice in the opening 10 minutes to establish a handy first-half lead and kicked a penalty goal either side of half-time to leave Queensland trailing by three converted tries heading into the final 20 minutes.
Queensland, despite two late tries, including one from Knights star Tamika Upton, couldn't bridge the gap and when Upton's Newcastle teammate Caitlan Johnston crashed over in the 64th minute for NSW, it was game over.
Johnston, along with Newcastle's two other NSW representatives - debutante Olivia Higgins and player-of-the-match winner Yasmin Clydsdale - are now almost sure to be retained as part of a winning side and get the chance to win the series in their hometown.
Queensland face the daunting task of trying to rescue the series at McDonald Jones Stadium on June 6.
After some fast-paced opening exchanges, it was Johnston who broke free to help set-up the opening try six minutes in, the prop hitting a hole 30 metres out and running 20 metres before off-loading to fullback Emma Tomegato, who scored behind the goal-posts.
Three minutes later, as NSW were coming out of their own end, winger Jamie Chapman found space and ran 70 metres to score the Sky Blues' second in a thrilling solo effort.
In the very next set, Clydsdale made a break and ran 40-odd metres to put NSW within striking range again, but they couldn't convert the field-position into points.
Sky Blues halfback Rachael Pearson, who was strong after being somewhat controversially picked ahead of Knights playmaker Jesse Southwell, made it 14-0 when she kicked a penalty goal in the 19th minute.
Neither side was able to find any further points in the remainder of the first half as the contest slowed.
But the pace picked up again after the break with NSW almost scoring from another breakaway play five minutes into the second stanza.
Upton sliced through the Sky Blues' defence on the left edge in the 54th minute to give her side a chance, and the try brought the crowd to life with the iconic "Queenslander" chant ringing out around the ground during the next couple of sets.
Former Knight Emma Manzelmann almost bagged Queensland's second with nine minutes left to play when she darted out of dummy-half, but the Mackay product dropped the ball over the try-line.
Johnston barged over from close range a couple of minutes later to ensure NSW's victory.
Queensland winger Emily Bass scored a consolation try two minutes before full-time.
