Postcard from magical and medieval Kathmandu Valley

We begin in the centre of Kathmandu at Durbar Square, which can trace its origins back to the fourth century and feels like an extensive labyrinth of royal palaces, temples, courtyards and shrines, all featuring the most intricate carving you'll see anywhere in the world. While Nepal became a republic, in 2008, following the shocking massacre of most of the royal family seven years earlier, purportedly carried out by the Crown Prince, this extraordinary place recalls a time when monarchs were regarded as human representatives of the Hindu God Vishnu.