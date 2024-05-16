Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Postcard from magical and medieval Kathmandu Valley

By Daniel Scott
May 16 2024 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The View from Daniel Scott's suite at Dwarikas Resort in the kathmandu Valley. by Daniel Scott
The View from Daniel Scott's suite at Dwarikas Resort in the kathmandu Valley. by Daniel Scott

After the highs of trekking in the Himalayas, it is time to descend into the Kathmandu Valley, the cultural heartland of Nepal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.