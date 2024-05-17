Newcastle Herald
Southwell recall unlikely for Newcastle Origin after NSW win

By Max McKinney
Updated May 17 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:04am
Picture by Marina Neil
Knights NRLW star Jesse Southwell faces an uphill battle to be picked for the second Women's Origin game in Newcastle next month after NSW claimed the series-opener in Brisbane on Thursday night.

