'Bratty' gang who became family, Kevin Mitchell on 30 years in Jebediah

FOR the past 20 years Jebediah have followed the theory of quality over quantity.
And it's served them well. The melodic Perth alt-rock four-piece who are most famous for their 1997 Triple J hits Leaving Home and Harpoon haven't fallen into the trap of many of their contemporaries by continually touring and releasing increasingly less-inspired records.
Since going on a five-year hiatus starting in 2005, Jebediah have released just two records, the 2011 comeback album Kosciuszko, which featured the radio hit She's Like A Comet, and then 13 years later the band released Oiks last month.
There's plenty of love remaining for the "Jebs". Oiks topped the ARIA Australian artist and physical charts.
Kosciuszko and the more experimental Oiks are arguably the best records of Jebediah's six-album career that begun with 1997's Slightly Odway.
"I suppose that's why we took a break in 2005," Jebediah frontman Kevin Mitchell says. "I was putting a lot of my creative energy into Bob Evans at that point.
"It felt like Jebediah probably needed a break in order for us to stay creatively energised.
"I think Kozciuszko as far as a comeback album goes - if I may be so bold to call it that - really worked. It really benefited from us having a break and coming back with new ideas and really re-energised."
Oiks began back in 2018 when Jebediah started recording a bunch of live jam sessions with producer Dave Parkin.
Mitchell says more than half of those sessions eventually became the album, including the more traditional Jebediah party-starters like Gum Up The Bearings and Motivation.
The album's more experimental moments, like the Magical Mystery Tour-era Beatles-esque Rubberman and the trippy closer Aqua - Lung followed later.
Of course, Mitchell kept active in the ensuing years between Jebediah records, releasing six albums under his solo moniker Bob Evans, including 2021's Tomorrowland.
However, Mitchell says there remains a special chemistry that springs to life when he's joined by his Jebediah bandmates Vanessa Thornton (bass), Chris Daymond (guitar) and older brother Brett Mitchell (drums).
It's family now. I guess it always was.- Kevin Mitchell on Jebediah
It's a bond that's only strengthened among the foursome despite living apart and raising families.
"It's family now. I guess it always was," Mitchell says. "Oiks, the name of the record, reflects a gang mentality that we had when we started.
"The gang has grown and over time turned into a family. After so many years and getting through to the other side.
"There were so many times that we could have broken up and we took long breaks.
"Now we're just really enjoying the fact that we made it through all of that and got through to the other side where now everything feels like a massive bonus."
Jebediah formed in 1994 while still students at Leeming Senior High School in Perth's south. After just 13 gigs the band's suburban brand of Australian punk saw them win a national band competition final in Lismore in 1995 and a year later their first single Jerks Of Attention was a Triple J favourite.
Then in 1997, when Mitchell was 19, their debut album Slightly Odway was released through Sony subsidiary Murmur and became one of most beloved records of Australia's '90s alt-rock era.
Mitchell's nasally vocal became a trademark of the band's very Australian sound. It's often cited as why Jebediah never achieved major success outside of Australia.
Due to Bob Evans' more indie-folk sound and through experience, the 46-year-old has developed into a far stronger vocalist.
"I was really influenced by punk music and so it was an attitude of being a bit bratty, I suppose, and making an impression," Mitchell says of the early days.
"You wanted to piss people off as much as you wanted people to like you.
"That was what influenced things and pure inexperience. Jebediah was my first band. I never really had time. I was 17 and it just happened. Before you knew it, we were on the radio.
"I thought, I guess this is it, here we go."
Re-energised and armed with a new album, Jebediah are hitting the road with old friends Magic Dirt. The bands last toured together in 2000, along with Perth's The Sleepy Jackson.
"To get Magic Dirt back on board, and for that to be even possible now and for them to say yes, it's just gonna give the shows a real celebratory feel," Mitchell says.
Jebediah and Magic Dirt play at Newcastle's King Street Bandroom on July 20.
