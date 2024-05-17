Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Bratty' gang who became family, Kevin Mitchell on 30 years in Jebediah

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 17 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jebediah might be a little older, but the Perth band remain a potent force on their new album Oiks. Picture supplied
Jebediah might be a little older, but the Perth band remain a potent force on their new album Oiks. Picture supplied

FOR the past 20 years Jebediah have followed the theory of quality over quantity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.