On the bright side: Veteran happy to lead green Merewether backline

MEREWETHER fly-half Sam Bright has been a regular at Gibbs Brothers Oval over the years helping with junior coaching sessions.
The kids would repay the favour by acting as ballboys on a Saturday.
Rory Ryan ran out Bright's goalkicking tee for a couple of seasons.
Now many of those same starry-eyed youngsters are Bright's teammates.
"I used to go to junior sessions and coach these little kids," Bright, 34, said. "It's pretty exciting for the cub to have them playing first grade. It's nice for me to have a run around with guys I have known for a long time.
"Outside of Lachy Milton it is a young backline. They have all earned their place in the side.
"Josh Fisher has had a couple of big off-seasons. Jack Mckay the same. He has knuckled down and has probably been our best back all year."
Bright, a two-time premiership-winner, returns to the starting side against Hamilton on Saturday.
The 34-year-old played 30 minutes off the bench in the 48-7 win over Southern Beaches last round - his first hit out for the season after being grounded by plantar fasciitis. The Greens led 10-7 at half-time.
"Brighty was fantastic," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "He straightens the attack up. He knows the structure, he knows the shape. He pushes and pulls blokes into positions.
"Not only that, he kicked three conversions from the sideline. That gives you confidence and momentum. It changes the way teams play against us as well."
Bright injured his foot playing a sevens tournament in Singapore last November.
"A guy I played with in the UK plays for the Kuala Lumpur Tigers," Brights said. "They had a couple of late injuries and asked if I'd have a run. I think because of the humidity and playing six games in two days on not much prep, the plantar fasciitis flared up.
"It has been a long process. I have been seeing a physio and podiatrist. Acupuncture has been good too. I finally got it under control and was able to get back running. As long as I could get the body right, I was keen to get back."
Hamilton have made five changes to the side which went down 37-19 to Maitland last round.
Liam Bowden (ankle) and Geraint Weaver (back) face at least a fortnight on the sideline.
Chris Hemi starts at prop and teenager Taliesin Ruming comes in for his debut at lock.
In the backline, Raniera Petersen returns from a shoulder injury, Kalani Grant make his first appearance since returning from overseas and Bill Clay comes in at fullback.
"It is a new look Hamilton is some ways but some of them we are familiar with," Bright said. "Coach Marty Berry has been there before."
Elsewhere Saturday, University travel to Maitland for the Students' first game in three weeks due to washouts.
In a blow, fly-half Taulogo Lalaga has returned to the Hunter Wildfires. His departure follows that of Onewai Tai to Canberra. Murray Sutherland is likely to move from halfback to fly-half.
Noah Steinerts comes onto the wing in the only change for the unbeaten Blacks.
Wanderers will be without captain Marcus Christensen and centre Harry Sansbury for the clash against Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Oval.
