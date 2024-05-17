Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

On the bright side: Veteran happy to lead green Merewether backline

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 17 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether fly-half Sam Bright takes on the Maitland defence. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Merewether fly-half Sam Bright takes on the Maitland defence. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MEREWETHER fly-half Sam Bright has been a regular at Gibbs Brothers Oval over the years helping with junior coaching sessions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.