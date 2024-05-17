Warners Bay talent named in 31-player squad for nationals

Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness expects Bulldogs talent Joe Harrison to shine in the upcoming National Championships, but he can't wait to have the midfielder back on deck in the Black Diamond Cup.
Harrison, of Valentine, was this week named in a 31-player Allies squad for the under-18s tournament that begins this month.
The Allies, comprising players from NSW/ACT, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania, take on South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia. Harrison, 18, was one of five Swans Academy products included.
"It's such a great achievement," Harkness said.
"He's been travelling down to Sydney, once or twice a week, for five or six years. He's dedicated.
"He just keeps getting better and better, and really, the sky is the limit for him."
Harkness is hopeful Harrison can feature for Warners Bay through the tournament, which would boost a side that already leads the competition.
After winning four of their first five games, the Bulldogs sit first, equal on points with second-placed Cardiff, ahead of hosting Terrigal Avoca at Feighan Oval on Saturday.
In other games, Maitland travel to No.2 Sportsground to face Newcastle City, while winless Killarney Vale and The Entrance-Bateau Bay clash at Adelaide Street Oval.
In women's games, Singleton will be out to back-up their first win when they host Cardiff. Last-placed Maitland face unbeaten Newcastle, Killarney Vale are at home to local rivals The Entrance, and Warners Bay meet Terrigal Avoca.
