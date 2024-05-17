Macquarie coach calls time on 'new-look side' excuse

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley says no one was "expecting miracles early" from his new-look side but after three games and a fortnight's break it's time for the Scorpions to start challenging the top sides.
In a lone Newcastle Rugby League first-grade match on Saturday, Macquarie host South Newcastle in a fixture rescheduled from round four due to a May 5 washout.
The Scorpions, who had a major roster overhaul in the off-season, haven't played since April 28 after a bye last week, and have completed little training due to Lyall Peacock Field being impacted by rain.
But after a couple of quality sessions this week, Bayley is hopeful of a strong showing against the unbeaten and second-placed Lions.
The Scorpions are ninth after back-to-back losses to Cessnock (26-6) and Central (38-10) before a win over Northern (34-20) last start.
"We weren't expecting miracles early, it's been well publicised that we lost 18 players from last year," Bayley said. "So it's just a complete new-look side.
"To be one from three, we're pretty happy with that.
"The two losses, the positives there is that we were in those games for 40 and 60 minutes. We just haven't been able to match it for 80 with those top sides.
"But as we build as a group, now it's time for us to start competing. There's only so long that we're going to use that excuse.
"They've played a few games together now, I think this weekend it's time we get rid of that excuse of being a new group and put together an 80-minute performance."
Macquarie skipper Jordan Noble is set to play his first game since suffering a broken thumb in round one, but the forward's return if offset by the loss of halfback Jake Self (shoulder) and hooker Mitch New (NSW Cup).
Noble will don the No.9 jersey in New's absence.
Souths are missing representative duo Ryan Glanville and Lewis Hamilton, who are among 11 NEWRL players featuring for Country against City in Sydney.
The Lions can jump competition leaders Cessnock with a win, while Macquarie would move level, on points, with sixth-placed Central.
