Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police in two states seeking wanted Irish man last seen in Newcastle

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hughie Buckley.
Hughie Buckley.

NSW and Victorian police have issued a public appeal for assistance to locate a wanted man last seen in the Cardiff area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.