Police in two states seeking wanted Irish man last seen in Newcastle

NSW and Victorian police have issued a public appeal for assistance to locate a wanted man last seen in the Cardiff area.
Hughie Buckley, aged 21, is wanted by NSW police for an outstanding warrant over pursuit-related offences.
Mr Buckley is also wanted by Victoria Police in relation to an aggravated home invasion.
Mr Buckley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm to 185cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and a distinctive Irish accent.Hugh
Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.