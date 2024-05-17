Terminally ill man 'helpless' after stepdaughter's visa rejected

A Port Stephens man who has a terminal illness says he feels "helpless" after his stepdaughter's application for a tourist visa was rejected.
Graham Glew of Lemon Tree Passage suffers from late-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which restricts airflow and causes breathing problems.
His stepdaughter Xiaolu Liu, a Chinese resident, applied at the start of 2024 for an Australian tourist visa to visit her stepfather Mr Glew and her mother Xianggao.
But the Department of Home Affairs rejected the application, stating it was not satisfied Xiaolu Liu provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate strong financial, employment and/or personal ties to China.
Xiaolu Liu was unemployed at the time of the application, and had planned to use the time off work to visit Australia, however she has since gained employment.
"I note that the applicant is unemployed and is therefore not receiving a regular income. I have considered the applicant's economic situation, and find that their circumstances demonstrate they have limited personal and financial incentives to return to China at the end of their proposed stay," the refusal letter states.
This is despite the application including details of personal savings and of financial support from her mother. Mr Glew said he was also willing to pay a bond to ensure Xiaolu Liu returned to China as planned.
Mr Glew is unable to travel to China to see her because of his condition.
"I can't go anywhere with pollution," he said. "So China is not in the ballpark.
"We went to Singapore on a cruise and I was really sick.
"Stress is one of the main factors to exacerbating COPD. The feeling of hopelessness in this situation is causing a profound effect on my health."
After the visa was rejected, Mr Glew tried to get help through MP Meryl Swanson's office, which was unable to obtain information about the application, and through a lawyer, but said he was advised that would cost $5000 with no assurance of success.
He said he was advised to visit the Immigration and citizenship (IMMI) website, but found no success there either.
"What do you do?" Mr Glew said. "We feel helpless."
"The immigration lawyer said the more you get refused, the less chance you have of getting one."
The Department of Home Affairs was contacted for comment.
