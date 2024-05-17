'Who pulled the trigger?': pair who murdered drug dealer face sentence hearing

"It may be that I cannot find beyond reasonable doubt who the shooter was and who actually brought the firearm into the deceased's vehicle," Justice Yehia said. "I have to, given the verdict, proceed on the basis that the firearm was part of the agreement to rip the deceased off, that it was brought there by one or other of Mr Cage or Mr Lowcock and it was in the car obviously when the deceased was shot. But I may not be able to find any more than that beyond a reasonable doubt."

