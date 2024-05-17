Elyjah Crosswell's form leaves Hunter Wildfires at sixes and sevens

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman recruited Elyjah Crosswell from New Zealand as cover for Donny Freeman.
Freeman was on trial with the Western Force and Crosswell ticked all the boxes as a like-for-like replacement.
A broken thumb curtailed Freeman's chances of securing a Super Rugby deal.
In the meantime, Crosswell had proven he was more than a back-up.
Coleman made the call to go with both of them in round one - Freeman in the seven jumper and Crosswell at six.
Saturday's clash against Warringah at No.2 Sportsground will be the seventh straight start for the pair.
"We have had to give up size at six, but Elyjah's form warranted selection" Coleman said. "He is just a competitor and doesn't stop.
"He adds a fair bit of punch with the ball. Donny carries the ball strongly as well. They are not just on-ballers, they are really strong in contact."
Crosswell is from Hawkes Bay and came through the Manawatu Academy. He has earned a contract with the NPC squad, Manawatu Turboes, and returns to New Zealand in mid July to begin pre-season training.
"He will miss the lat couple of rounds and the semis but we knew that when we signed him," Coleman said. "It is a pretty hard system to get through in New Zealand. There is so much competition over there, they have to compete for everything. It is a very good breeding ground for back-rowers. We look for up and comers. We try to target guys who are looking for a challenge and a change of scenery."
Crosswell had been "watching" the Shute Shield and was keen to "get over here and have a crack".
"It looked like a really good comp," Crosswell said. "I normally play seven at home. Nothing really changes. I play on one side and Donny on the other.
"I came over to Oz mainly to get experience and make sure I am prepared for the upcoming season at home."
Crosswell will line-up opposite another Kiwi on Saturday in Chlayton Frans, who spent 2023 with the Wildfires and was the find of the Shute Shield season.
"There will be enough other blokes trying to get Chlayton," Coleman said "There is no ill feeling, just that he left us. The boys will be looking to chop him down."
Warringah sit on top of the table on 24 points, eight places and nine points above the Wildfires.
"We need to get back in the winning circle," Coleman said. "We have a tough back end of the season, with a lot of away games. We have to get a few more wins and there would be nothing better than to knock the competition leaders off."
