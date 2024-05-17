Knights coach rubbishes Ponga exit claims

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has rubbished suggestions Kalyn Ponga's contracting issues raised this week are any sign the skipper may soon depart the club.
Speaking ahead of Newcastle's Magic Round clash with the Gold Coast on Saturday, O'Brien played down the saga that took hold on Monday when it was reported the NRL was investigating a Ponga third-party deal.
The reports emerged after Ponga's father and manager, Andre, recently met with the NRL to query his son's contract and the separate deal.
The NRL is looking into the deal to assess whether it was at arm's length to the club, but any issues between Ponga's camp and the business involved, one since identified as belonging to Blake Cannavo, have quelled.
That didn't stop wider theories being put forward about the reports, including suggestions the drama was part of some sort of broader play that would ultimately end with Ponga moving on.
"It's rubbish," O'Brien said in Brisbane on Friday.
"He is here to stay."
The reports dominated sports headlines for 48 hours this week but O'Brien said they were no distraction for his team, who are chasing a fourth consecutive victory.
"I guess it would be for 'KP', but he is not playing," he said. "He is actually coming into the box with me.
"So it may have been a distraction for him, but it didn't have anything to do with anyone else, so we just minded our own business and got on with training."
Already without Ponga, Newcastle lost five-eighth Tyson Gamble (foot) this week for an extended period, and also prop Daniel Saifiti to a one-game suspension.
Back-up playmaker Jack Cogger has come into the side to replace Gamble and will make his first NRL appearance since April 11.
After wins over the Tigers (20-14), Warriors (14-8) and Dolphins (18-14), the Knights head into the 3pm game on the cusp of the top eight.
They take on a 16th-placed Titans outfit who have been weakened from a string injuries in recent weeks.
However, O'Brien threw doubt on whether the Titans would roll out the halves they named, former Knight Chris Randall at five-eighth and Sam Verrills at halfback.
The duo are out-and-out hookers and have never played 80 minutes of NRL in the halves.
"I'm still not expecting that to be the line-up," O'Brien said. "But we've had a couple of injuries, so they probably cancel each other out.
"If we sit around and look at their team and who they don't have, that ain't going to help us."
