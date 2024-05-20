Newcastle Herald
Through the lens: our top photos from the past week in news

JD
By Jeanne Dillon
May 20 2024 - 2:44pm
Watch pilot's 'textbook landing' with no wheels at Newcastle airport

A PILOT has been praised for his "textbook wheels-up landing" of a light plane at Newcastle Airport. Port Stephens police Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told media on Monday the two passengers, a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from the Central Coast, had a lucky escape.

JD

Jeanne Dillon

Editorial Admin

