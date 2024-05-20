Through the lens: our top photos from the past week in news

A PILOT has been praised for his "textbook wheels-up landing" of a light plane at Newcastle Airport. Port Stephens police Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told media on Monday the two passengers, a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from the Central Coast, had a lucky escape.
ORGANISERS of the annual Newcastle Mother's Day Classic were tickled pink with the massive turnout to raise funds for breast and ovarian cancer research.
Newcastle City captain-coach Mitch Crawford has labelled Cardiff "the team to beat" this season after the Hawks handed the Blues their first loss of 2024.
Chef Lucas Munro's eclectic style of cooking takes centre stage at his "restaurant on wheels" known as The Skullery.
The NRL is investigating a third-party deal involving Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga. It's understood the financial agreement, which is between Ponga and a party separate to the club, dates back years and was reportedly approved by the NRL in 2020.
FAMOUS teacher and online sensation Eddie Woo has proven to Newcastle students that mathematics does not have to equal impossible.
"Round" Tim Mackie shouts at his red dog Pip, and his black and tan Kelpie Sass, as they move a herd of sheep around the pen, kicking up dust.
Beryl Attkins was 14 when a Newcastle Herald photographer captured her image in a sandstorm at Nobbys in 1954. "I was in high school then," said Ms Attkins, now 83.
Work on Stockton's new buried seawall is on track for a mid-year completion. The seawall, which runs opposite the houses running from 189 to 209 Mitchell Street, has been constructed with vertical, overlapping concrete beams. Large rock bags are then placed on top of the structure.
Dell Saunders likes "to be involved". It is quite the understatement for the selfless 88-year-old, who is "humbled but honoured" to be receiving the city's top accolade on Saturday.
WAYNE Rogers and James Hingston have a secret. For 15 years, the name Lizotte's has been synonymous with live music in Newcastle. Now it's time for the new owners to put their own stamp on the venue, giving the Newcastle Herald just one clue to Lizotte's new name before it is unveiled at the end of the month.
There's something very democratic about the Maccas run. It's the one restaurant in town that has had almost everyone as a customer at one time or another. And, perhaps more than any other in town, the Maccas on the corner of King and Steel streets in Newcastle takes all sorts and has seen - for better or worse - the bones and viscera of the city.
SUE Prosser and her son Luke have spent the last week sleeping in their cars. While it may not have guaranteed them a good night's rest, it has definitely given them perspective. This is the fifth year the Soul Hub hospitality manager has slept rough in the lead up to the annual Sleepout for Soul event which will be held today.
Ash Brodigan expects returning to Broadmeadow will prove the perfect "reset" while Lilly-Jane Babic is taking her game to a whole new level at the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.