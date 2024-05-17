'Tell me you're not a dog': kidnap witness stabbed on Windale bike path

A PLANNED meeting between two men on a dark Windale cycle path ended with one lying on the ground bleeding from multiple stab wounds while the other filmed him and demanded he say "I am not a dog".
Daniel Chilcott-Anderson, 27, knew the victim had spoken to police and agreed to be a prosecution witness in a kidnap and assault case.
Chilcott-Anderson was "on good terms" with at least one of the co-accused in that case, Newcastle District Court heard on Friday.
Judge Peter McGrath said during sentencing that the stabbing was motivated by Chilcott-Anderson's knowledge that the victim was to give evidence against a person he was associated with.
"[Chilcott-Anderson] obviously disapproved of this and was seeking to dissuade him from doing so," Judge McGrath said.
When the two men met on a Windale cycle path at about 8pm on June 12, 2022, Chilcott-Anderson arrived wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a surgical face mask and rubber gloves.
He had a knife in his pocket, which he pulled out and used to stab the victim seven times in the back, side and left arm, where it became lodged.
The victim fell to the ground and as he lay there bleeding, Chilcott-Anderson kicked him, then pulled out a phone and began filming.
He said "tell me you're not a dog" and the victim replied "I'm not a dog".
Judge McGrath said the statements Chilcott-Anderson made reflected the reason behind the offending.
In footage played to the court, Chilcott-Anderson can be heard saying "who done this to you?", the victim replies "I don't know", and Chilcott-Anderson says back "that's right, don't mention no names".
Chilcott-Anderson stole the man's phone and fled. The victim managed to stumble home and emergency services were alerted.
Police arrested Chilcott-Anderson in Jesmond in July 2022, and found a small folding knife in the waistband of his tracksuit pants. He was on parole at the time.
During the sentence hearing on May 17, Crown prosecutor Brendan Queenan suggested to a medical expert during cross-examination that the stabbing victim was going to be a Crown witness at McAuley's trial.
He said McAuley had made threats to the victim, and she was ultimately convicted at trial of attempting to influence the victim.
Mr Queenan said Chilcott-Anderson had been in contact with McAuley in the days before the stabbing, and had sent the phone videos of the victim on the ground to McAuley via an "intermediary".
A jury last year found McAuley guilty of detaining and assaulting a young woman in a shed at Mount Hutton, torturing and threatening her for 24 hours. She was sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
McAuley has not been charged over the stabbing of the witness and there is no suggestion she was behind the attack.
Chilcott-Anderson pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from the stabbing, of intentionally wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and stealing a mobile phone. One offence of having a knife in a public place, at the time he was arrested, was taken into account.
Chilcott-Anderson was sentenced to six years and three months in jail, with a non-parole period of four years.
He has been in custody since his arrest and with some time served taken into account, he will become eligible for release in December 2026.
Judge McGrath heard details of Chilcott-Anderson's medical issues, his troubled background and drug and alcohol use, and found special circumstances in the case.
