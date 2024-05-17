Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Tell me you're not a dog': kidnap witness stabbed on Windale bike path

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 17 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Chilcott-Anderson was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on May 17. File picture
Daniel Chilcott-Anderson was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on May 17. File picture

A PLANNED meeting between two men on a dark Windale cycle path ended with one lying on the ground bleeding from multiple stab wounds while the other filmed him and demanded he say "I am not a dog".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.