New Port Stephens primary school to open in 2026

The Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese has announced plans to open a new primary school at Medowie in 2026.
The school will form part of the education precinct that is home to Catherine McAuley Catholic College and the St Nicholas Early Education Centre.
The Bishop of Maitland-Newcastle, Michael Kennedy, said the primary school would operate under the patronage of Catherine McAuley, grounded in the Mercy traditions of justice, excellence, integrity, courage, hospitality and mercy.
"Catherine McAuley was a mission-minded woman, a strong woman, a woman who became so heavily embedded in her service to the poor, sick and uneducated, that she founded the Sisters of Mercy," Bishop Kennedy said.
"The values of Catherine McAuley will be at the heart of Medowie's newest primary school and remind us of the enduring legacy of the Mercy Sisters' historic contribution to the local area."
Starting with Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 in Term 1, 2026, the school will grow to support students through to Year 6 by 2030.
The chief executive officer and director of Catholic Schools, Sean Scanlon, said the school would merge Catholic faith, design excellence and architectural merit.
"Catherine McAuley Primary School will be modelled around a contemporary curriculum, supported by purpose-built flexible learning spaces and advanced technology to empower students to realise their potential, while also fostering a strong connection to the Worimi land on which it's built," he said.
Mr Scanlon said the primary school's to the early education centre and high school would benefit students by having access to a comprehensive educational journey.
"The school will be dedicated to instilling a commitment to excellence and a passion for lifelong learning in every student, paying tribute to the remarkable teachings of Catherine McAuley and the Sisters of Mercy within the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle," he said.
"We will nurture students throughout their primary school journey, empowering them to advocate for others and transform aspirations into achievements, just like Catherine McAuley."
Recruitment for a foundation principal will start soon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.