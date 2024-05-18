Newcastle Falcons boost roster as they aim to bounce back against Crusaders

FORMER Australian Gems power forward Chyra Evans will not be turning out for the Newcastle Falcons, but a former Michigan teammate is set to join her hometown club.
Evans has switched US colleges, moving from Michigan to Utah for her junior year, and has not be cleared to play the off-season for the Falcons in the NBL1 East competition.
However, in a boost, 182cm guard Elissa Brett arrives in Newcastle on Monday.
Brett hails from South Australia and has recently completed her final year at Michigan, where she started 21 games, averaging eight points and four rebounds, in the Big 10 conference.
She scored a season-high 27 points, including eight three pointers, against Miami and will take some of the scoring pressure off Falcons star Nicole Munger, who also went to Michigan.
"Elissa arrives Monday and will be a great addition," Falcons women's coach Kristy Bultitude said.
"It's disappointing for Chrya. Utah won't release her to play. They require any competition the girls play in to be affiliated with the NCAA. Chyra will train with us and help the team. "She is like having another assistant on the court at practice."
The Falcons will be out to bounce back from a 78-73 loss in overtime to Manly when they host Central Coast Crusaders at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
The Falcons led by 14 points in the third quarter against Manly but tightened up late to suffer their first defeat of the campaign.
"Manly was always a team that I was worried about," Bultitude said. "We can learn a lot from that defeat in terms of what people are doing on and off the ball. We can't rely on the likes of Kate [Kingham], Nicole [Munger], Oni [Nichols] and Isla [Juffermans]. Everyone has to play a role and do it well."
The fifth-placed Crusaders have a 6-2 win-loss record and are led by former Australian Opals star Leilani Mitchell, former Falcon Mikaela Dombkins and guard Jasmine Forcadilla.
Mitchell averages 19 points and five assists per game. Dombkins and Forcadilla contribute 17 points each outing.
"They have some smart girls who know how to play the game," Bultitude said. "We need to be on-song. We need to control what we do at our offensive end and also really concentrate defensively. Some of our defensive elements hurt us last week."
The Falcons men will be chasing back-to-back wins after their 68-66 upset of high-flyers Manly.
Alex Clinton (13 points) was hot early, Myles Cherry (nine points and 15 rebounds) and Ryan Beisty (16 points and 12 rebounds) hit some clutch shots down the stretch and Kobe Shannon made two massive defensive plays late.
"We defended OK in the last few games. Hitting some buckets and rewarding ourselves was probably the difference," coach Josh Morgan said. "Hopefully we can continue putting scoreboard pressure on the opposition."
Shooting guard Frances Wineera-Mulvihill returns from injury.
It is the Falcons' annual reunion night and Morgan expects a lift from his squad.
"It is not a token thing and nor should it be," Morgan said. "Cindy Mascord and Jeremy Dorricott are driving it and have been communicating to the former players.
"The boys realise the fans care most about is effort and enthusiasm. Win lose or draw you have to put it out there and they will keep coming back to watch."
