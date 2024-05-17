More than 100 cannabis plants allegedly found in shipping container

POLICE have seized more than 100 cannabis plants allegedly found inside a shipping container at a Dora Creek property at Lake Macquarie on Thursday.
The Lake Macquarie Police District Proactive Crime Team went to the Gradwells Road property on Thursday where they conducted a search.
It was during that search that police officers allegedly located 123 cannabis plants in various stages of growth inside a shipping container.
A 19-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with one count of cultivating cannabis.
The shipping container was allegedly fitted out with a hydroponic light and watering system.
The 19-year-old will face the charge against him at Toronto Local Court on July 2.
