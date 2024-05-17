The Hunter Rescue Ball: Inside the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's biggest annual fundraiser

Terry Norton was appropriately dressed in classic aviator goggles and a leather jacket. His offsider, Jillian Pyne, was fitted out as an in-flight attendant. In a few moments, this room was about to take off again.
As the elegant gowns and sharp suits swanned through a cloudy sky dotted with small hot air balloons, Mr Norton and Ms Pyne surveyed the vast Newcastle Entertainment Centre. There were 1450 seats out there, all of them filled by a donor who had paid $230 just to secure a seat. The Hunter Rescue Ball is one of the most significant fundraisers for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - the service that both Ms Pyne and Mr Norton volunteer their time to serve.
On its 30th anniversary, the ball was a sell-out.
Each year, the night of glitz and glamour raises funding towards a vital, life-saving service that costs around $40 million a year to keep in service.
The chopper flew 125 missions in March, delivering urgent care to around 60 people suffering a medical episode, 14 who had been involved in a car crash, and nine who were rescued from the water. 58 of those missions took off from Belmont.
As the Waratah Girls Choir took the stage early in the evening, they sang to a series of images superimposed on towering screens of those who keep the life-saving service flying.
The ball, held on Friday evening, May 17, included a three-course meal and fundraising events inside, including a raffle and live auction.
The details of this story are developing. It will be updated with more photos as they become available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.