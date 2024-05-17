The Hunter Rescue Ball: Inside the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's biggest annual fundraiser

As the elegant gowns and sharp suits swanned through a cloudy sky dotted with small hot air balloons, Mr Norton and Ms Pyne surveyed the vast Newcastle Entertainment Centre. There were 1450 seats out there, all of them filled by a donor who had paid $230 just to secure a seat. The Hunter Rescue Ball is one of the most significant fundraisers for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - the service that both Ms Pyne and Mr Norton volunteer their time to serve.