All the photos from the 30th Lovedale Long Lunch

It was like the Big Day Out but for grown-ups.
That was the review from a group of Central Coast mums who had travelled up into God's country for Saturday's Lovedale Long Lunch.
A blanket of overcast cloud cover under a light but chilled wind wasn't enough to turn away a lively crowd from the Gartelmann Wines cellar door on Saturday, May 18, as the busses flowed steadily in for the 30th anniversary of the Hunter institution.
Ginnie Plumridge had first attended the long lunch for her 30th birthday. For her 40th on the weekend, she was surrounded by friends all costumed as something starting with the letter G. Ginnie was a gladiator in full armour, flanked by smiling gangsters, the Grinch, a genie, and a gherkin, sipping Gartelmann's 2023 Pinot Noir as local band Tre Soul brought the house down with infectious mash-ups and throwback stylings.
The event had been nine months in the planning. Gartelmann Wines owner Matt Dillow and his team of organizers had spent almost a year making preparations and contingencies for everything from security to the placement of the stalls to a wet weather plan if the day's coastal downpour drifted inland.
As the crowd mingled on the lawns on the banks of the cellar door's pond, Mr Dillow could finally breathe out; the day went off without a hitch.
"I'm feeling relaxed," he said with a smile. "More relaxed than I have been ... it's fantastic. Everyone is buzzing."
Just under 2500 foodies and socialites had filled the sprawling garden on Lovedale Road in the early afternoon in a vibrant wash of autumnal fashions. Mr Dillow has been catering the lunch, which annually draws a flock of visitors to Hunter wine country to sample the local produce, for over a decade and has owned Gartelmann Wines for a little more than three years and said on the event's anniversary that it was only getting better.
"The Lovedale Long Lunch is a showcase of our quality fresh food," he said. "We use as much local produce as possible, and ... it showcases our great wines."
Visitors at the weekend to the progressive lunch were offered a sample of the best offerings from six of the region's wineries - Allandale, Emma's Cottage, Gartelmann, Saltire, Sandalyn, and Tatler - catered by a line-up of the Hunter Valley's top chefs.
By all accounts, the event was well received on Saturday, with visitors from the local haunts to the Central Coast and as far as Adelaide flocking to the Hunter to take in the atmosphere. Though the temperatures dipped into autumnal climes, the rain held off for the day, lingering instead on the coast in an over 30-millimetre drenching.
