All the photos from the 30th Lovedale Long Lunch

Just under 2500 foodies and socialites had filled the sprawling garden on Lovedale Road in the early afternoon in a vibrant wash of autumnal fashions. Mr Dillow has been catering the lunch, which annually draws a flock of visitors to Hunter wine country to sample the local produce, for over a decade and has owned Gartelmann Wines for a little more than three years and said on the event's anniversary that it was only getting better.