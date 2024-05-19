Composed Panthers prevail in 'tough slog' against improving Bulldogs: BDAFL

Experience proved the difference in wet and wild weather as Black Diamond Cup heavyweights Terrigal Avoca took a much-needed win over early-season pace-setters Warners Bay on Saturday.
Panthers player-coach Chris Bishop described it as the "coldest and windiest game I've been involved in for years" and felt composure gave them the edge to close out a 3.10 (28) to 3.7 (25) win at Feighan Oval over the fast-finishing Bulldogs.
"It was torrential rain and very windy. It was a real grind," Bishop said.
"Both teams played really well. We were just lucky enough to score early. They kept on coming late so it was a good win in the end.
"Both teams had the opportunity to win it. We were probably just a little bit more composed late in the game to get the victory.
"But they've improved out of sight, Warners Bay, and it was a really good game."
Terrigal Avoca led 2.2 (14) to 0.2 (2) at the first break then 3.5 (23) to 2.5 (17) by half-time but only held a 3.9 (27) to 3.5 (23) advantage heading into the final quarter.
Bishop praised "huge" efforts of midfielder Corey Billins, forward Jake Hansen and defender Scott Burkinshaw to help set up the win in what has been a stop-start season for the Panthers.
"We played one, missed one, played one, missed one, played one, missed one and now we've got the bye again, so we just can't get any motion in our season at the moment, but it is what it is," Bishop said.
"We were rapt. We obviously needed a win but to do it in those conditions."
The Bulldogs, who had opened the season by winning four or five games, had the chance to secure another win in the late stages but could not convert.
Although disappointed with the result, coach Nathan Harkness felt the performance showed the improved Bulldogs were getting closer to the competition's top sides.
"It was just a tough slog in very difficult conditions and Terrigal showed a little bit more composure, a little bit more experience and made less mistakes than what we did," Harkness said.
"We had our chances and the stage was set for us to kick a goal to win the game but we just fell short of that, so obviously very disappointed but know that we're improving each week and we're really starting to take it up to the top teams.
"We've been building. We played a couple of under-17 boys today. We played some 18, 19, 20-year-olds, so we're a really young team.
"Terrigal would have a couple of years on us on average and they just showed that little bit more composure. That little bit more experience. A little bit cleaner. Just a little bit of a lot of things. But we did have our chance to win. We did think that we played pretty well for most of the game."
The Panthers improved to fourth while the Bulldogs dropped to third but are in a three-way tussle with leaders Newcastle City and Cardiff, all on 16 points, for top spot.
City, 10.10 (70), easily accounted for Saints, 1.6 (12), at No.1 Sportsground. Killarney Vale defeated The Entrance Bateau Bay 5.10 (40) to 5.2 (32) and Cardiff had the bye.
In women's action, City and Killarney Vale remain on a collision course after both sides remained unbeaten.
City beat Saints 10.21 (81) to 0.0 (0), Killarney Vale downed The Entrance Bateau Bay 13.18 (96) to 0.0 (0). In other round-seven games, Cardiff accounted for Singleton 12.12 (84) to 1.2 (8) and Terrigal Avoca won 6.7 (43) to 1.4 (10) against Warners Bay.
City and Killarney Vale are set for a round-nine showdown on June 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.