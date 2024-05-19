Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Composed Panthers prevail in 'tough slog' against improving Bulldogs: BDAFL

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 19 2024 - 11:34am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Billins produced a strong game in midfield for Terrigal Avoca on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Corey Billins produced a strong game in midfield for Terrigal Avoca on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Experience proved the difference in wet and wild weather as Black Diamond Cup heavyweights Terrigal Avoca took a much-needed win over early-season pace-setters Warners Bay on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.