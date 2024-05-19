Riley Klugerman announces Northstars return with hat-trick of goals

Riley Klugerman wasted no time before making his presence felt as the Newcastle Northstars defeated Brisbane Lightning 9-1 in Australian Ice Hockey League at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night.
Klugerman rejoined the Northstars after spending the past nine months in Wisconsin, United States playing for Concordia University in the NCAA III.
The Northstars' two newest imports, Alexander Yuill and Kyler Matthews, also had impact, scoring two goals apiece in their second outing for the club.
The hosts held a 3-0 lead after the first period with Yuill opening the scoring, followed by Klugerman and Matthews.
Klugerman was quick to add another early in the second period.
Matthews completed a match double before veterans Daniel Berno and Francis Drolet also found the back of the net to have Newcastle up 7-0 heading into the final period.
Yuill scored before Klugerman completed his treble and Lightning got one back in the final five minutes of play.
The win was the second in a row for the Northstars, who snapped a three-match losing streak one week earlier by beating the Sydney Ice Dogs 4-3.
They face a weekend double-header next, travelling to Canberra to battle the Brave on Saturday before returning home to host Sydney Bears.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.