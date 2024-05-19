Newcastle Herald
Wildfires' Shute Shield finals hopes in danger of slipping away

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 19 2024 - 2:11pm
Winger Isaac Ulberg makes metres through the mud in the Hunter Wildfires' 36-5 loss to Warringah at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
The Shute Shield may not have reached the halfway point but coach Scott Coleman has warned the Hunter Wildfires they need to lift or risk having the season slip away.

