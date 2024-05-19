Wildfires' Shute Shield finals hopes in danger of slipping away

The Shute Shield may not have reached the halfway point but coach Scott Coleman has warned the Hunter Wildfires they need to lift or risk having the season slip away.
The Wildfires were taught a lesson in wet-weather rugby by a rampant Warringah in a 36-5 defeat at a sodden No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The loss was the Wildfires' fourth and leaves them in ninth spot on 15 points after seven rounds.
Warringah leads the competition on 29 points. Randwick are sixth on 21 points.
At the same stage last season, the Wildfires had recorded six wins and were flying high on top of the ladder.
"It opens our eyes to where we have to get too," Coleman said. "They capitalised on a couple of our mistakes. We just didn't played well. We got taught a lesson."
The Wildfires host third-places Easts next Saturday. Given they have just three homes games in the second round, a win is must.
"We just have to knuckle down and get better," Coleman said. "There is no doubt that teams have changed their approach to coming up here. Warringah had a number of players travel up the night before. Teams are preparing better."
The Wildfires struck first against the Rats through George Noa in the 16th minute. The visitors responded with a runaway try to lock Rory Suttor. The Rats forwards, on the back of a great kicking game from Coby Miln, took control.
The mauled the ball 30 metres before hooker Wes Thomas peeled off the back and crashed over. Miln added a penalty for a 15-5 lead at the break.
The second half was tough going for the Wildfires, who struggled to get out of their own end.
"Their kicking games was amazing," Coleman said. "Their No.10 Coby Miln had it on a string."
Inside centre Ueta Tufaga was a standout for the Wildfires.
"Ueta was amazing," Coleman said. "He had some really good carries, made a couple of good shots in defence. It was his best game of the season. His post contact metres were high and he always got a quick recycle."
Donny Freeman (calf), Elyjah Crosswell (arm) and Nick Murray (shoulder) picked up injuries and are in doubt for the visit by Easts.
