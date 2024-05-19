Knights coach hopeful injury doesn't rule Best out of Origin shot

Knights centre Bradman Best will have scans in Newcastle on Monday to determine the extent of a hamstring issue which could rule him out of Origin I next month.
Best, a two-try debutant for NSW in Origin III last year, injured his hamstring in the first half of Newcastle's 28-24 win over the Gold Coast in Brisbane on Saturday.
The 22-year-old failed to return after half-time at Suncorp Stadium and cut a lone figure in the change rooms with ice on his upper left leg.
After hitting form in prior games, he is the latest Blues contender to suffer an injury in recent weeks, leaving NSW coach Michael Maguire with continually dwindling options for the opening June 5 game.
"It wasn't all doom and gloom," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"There was obviously some hamstring awareness.
"But that's why we made the decision at half-time.
"He's hopefully got some really big things to come his way. There's certainly something to do with the hamstring, but it was a stretching-motion rather than a springing-ping type thing.
"I really hope for the kid that he's going to be OK, because he deserves to be there."
Best's injury was the only real sour note out of the come-from-behind victory, although O'Brien pledged to "have a yarn" with Jackson Hastings after his sin-binning that helped spark the Titans to a 24-10 first-half lead.
The Knights have now won their past four games, improving their win-loss record to 6-5 ahead of a bye.
A month ago, after suffering a 36-12 defeat to Canterbury, the Knights were 2-5 and lost skipper Kalyn Ponga to a long-term foot injury.
But since then, O'Brien's side have gone unbeaten to climb from 15th on the NRL ladder to eighth position.
The coach said the run of results had come on the back of some deep self-reflection after losing Ponga, and the team reverting to a simple game after trying to play too much like they did during their 10-game winning streak late last season.
"Even if we didn't lose 'KP', I felt at the start of the year we were defending well, apart from one game, but I thought we were impatient with the footy," O'Brien said.
"We wanted to jump into how we finished last season. But the reality was, there was a lot of foundations built before the end of last season.
"We had to have a good look at ourselves on what made us happy in games and what was going to help us win. I think we've done a great job. I'm proud of them and we've earned a rest."
O'Brien welcomed a timely bye after a long stretch of 11 games, and for the likes of Ponga's rookie fullback replacement David Armstrong, who has now scored five tries in four appearances after bagging a hat-trick against the Titans.
"I reckon the bye has come at a good time for 'Davey'," O'Brien said.
"He's getting better and better every week, but he's only a young bloke, so it's been a pretty steep mountain there for him the last month."
Armstrong scored twice in the first 10 minutes to put the Knights 10-0 up, but they were quickly stunned by a Gold Coast side missing a host of big-name players.
The Titans punished Newcastle for a string of mistakes, scoring four of their five tries after the Knights made an error or gave away a penalty.
Newcastle were not helped by Hastings' two run-ins around the 30th minute. With the Titans leading 14-10, the halfback got sent to the sin-bin after confrontation with David Fifita and then Aaron Schoupp, who also marched for a 10-minute spell.
"I wasn't thrilled with 'Jacko' getting involved in it," O'Brien said. "It was a heated argument, I think. We don't need to do it. We've got the ball, second play ... we'll be having a yarn about it."
The Titans scored twice more before the break but Newcastle were a rejuvenated outfit in the second half. Prop Jack Hetherington and Dylan Lucas were standouts, and each had a hand in tries.
Lucas, who had shifted to the left-centre position in place of Best, made a break to set-up Armstrong for his hat-trick in the 47th minute.
Five minutes later, Brodie Jones pounced on a loose ball and scored after Hetherington had dislodged it from Titans fullback Keano Kini.
The Knights took the lead with a penalty-try in the 67th minute, awarded after prop Jacob Saifiti was taken out chasing down a kick.
"When the opposition are down on troops, and you jump out to a quick lead, the biggest threat you've got is yourself - not being disciplined," O'Brien said.
"We probably drifted off script a little bit, had some ill-discipline, heaped some pressure on ourselves and found ourselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard ... but to regroup, get back on track ... it's a pretty big effort to turn around the scoreboard."
The Titans looked to have levelled when centre Brian Kelly burrowed over with four minutes remaining, but the Bunker ruled he had lost control of the ball.
The decision infuriated Titans coach Des Hasler, who questioned why it wasn't ruled a strip with two Knights in the tackle, but O'Brien felt it was the correct decision.
"The technology is there, we used it, and it was the right call," O'Brien said.
"Hearing the explanation, I agree."
