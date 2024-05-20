Newcastle Herald
Greyhounds: The Gardens to lose two staff in GRNSW cutbacks

By Craig Kerry
May 20 2024 - 4:06pm
TWO redundancies at The Gardens are part of widespread cutbacks at Greyhound Racing NSW designed to reduce costs by 30 per cent next financial year.

