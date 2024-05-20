Quick plays: Muddy matches, a stunning comeback and Knights run continues

The Knights continued their winning run with a fourth consecutive victory in Brisbane on Saturday while back in Newcastle community sport unfolded in wet and wild weather conditions.
Terrigal Avoca player-coach Chris Bishop described it as the "coldest and windiest game I've been involved in for years" as the Panthers held off a fast-finishing Warners Bay to win 3.10 (28) to 3.7 (25) at Feighan Oval in Black Diamond Cup AFL.
"It was torrential rain and very windy. It was a real grind," Bishop said.
The heavens cleared on Sunday, when Maitland produced a miraculous 4-3 come-from-behind win over Broadmeadow to claim the Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup at Cooks Square Park.
The game had everything - own goals, missed penalties and a stoppage-time winner.
At the forefront of all of it was inspirational Magpies leader Sophie Stapleford, who summed up the victory with two words: "Heck yes!".
"We showed so much resilience and want to win. We never give up and that's what happens," the former Newcastle Jets forward said.
Knights centre Bradman Best was set to have scans in Newcastle on Monday to determine the extent of a hamstring issue which could rule him out of Origin I next month.
Best, a two-try debutant for NSW in Origin III last year, injured his hamstring in the first half of Newcastle's 28-24 win over the Gold Coast in Brisbane on Saturday.
The 22-year-old failed to return after half-time at Suncorp Stadium and cut a lone figure in the change rooms with ice on his upper left leg.
Also on Saturday, South Newcastle defeated Macquarie 24-8 in catch-up game at Toronto.
Coach Scott Coleman warned the Hunter Wildfires that they need to lift or risk having the season slip away after succumbing 36-5 to a rampant Warringah at a sodden No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The loss to the Shute Shield leaders was the Wildfires' fourth and left them in ninth spot on 15 points after seven rounds.
It was a drier day for the Wildfires women, whose Jack Scott Cup clash was forfeited by Warringah.
Maitland overpowered University and Wanderers out-gunned Southern Beaches.
In Hunter Rugby Women, the Two Blues edged Hamilton 12-7 in a grand final rematch, Nelson Bay beat Maitland 17-10, University downed Cooks Hill 31-0 and Merewether thrashed Southern Beaches 76-0.
The result took Olympic up a spot to seventh on 14 points in nine games in what is shaping as a tight battle for the last one or two places in the top-five finals. Cooks Hill stayed ninth, on nine points.
In NPLW, Tara Andrews led New Lambton to a 5-0 victory against Mid Coast with a hat-trick in the rescheduled match in Taree. A-League fullback Tessa Tamplin, a mid-season signing, also got on the scoresheet as the Golden Eagles inched closer to the top four.
Riley Klugerman wasted no time before making his presence felt as the Newcastle Northstars defeated Brisbane Lightning 9-1 in Australian Ice Hockey League at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night.
The 21-year-old, who was born and bred in Canada but has roots to Newcastle, produced a treble of goals to set up the win.
It was the second victory in a row for the Northstars, who host Canberra next Saturday before travelling to play the Sydney Bears on Sunday.
Newcastle championship netball was washed out for the second week in a row.
The Newcastle Falcons men look to have turned a corner with a nine-point win over the Central Coast in NBL1 East while their women's side bounced back from their first loss of the 2024 season.
In women's premier league hockey, Oxfords beat Gosford 1-0 in the grand final rematch while Regals and Souths took wins also.
The Scone Cup carnival wrapped up on Saturday after two days of racing action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.