Newcastle's Jye Pickin enjoys start to life as professional golfer

JYE Pickin was standing on the tee at Cowra golf club, when it hit him.
The 23-year-old had played hundreds of tournaments at some of he best course in Australia and overseas. Royal Melbourne, Kingston heath, The Australian, NSW, The Grange, Pinehurst.
He had lined up against the best amateurs and taken on the pros before.
This was different.
The $25,000 Cowra Pro-am on Saturday was Pickin's first tournament as a professional golfer.
"Standing on the first tee, I realised it was my first shot as a pro," Pickin said. "It was a bit of a shock to the system.
"I started on the 10th and went par, birdie, birdie, which wasn't a bad way to start."
Pickin carded rounds of 71,68 to finish at three under and in 12th spot. Sydneysider Josh Clarke (68,65) was the winner at nine under. Fellow Novocastrian Blake Windred (68-67) was third at seven under.
Pickin pocketed $591.75.
"A pro-am is a little different to a normal tour event," Pickin said. "On Sunday, I had about five to six feet for birdie on the last hole and thought, this could be for a couple of hundred bucks, and I did make it. That was a pretty cool feeling."
After an amateur career highlighted be representing Australia and NSW, Pickin earned playing rights on the Australasian Tour after finishing 23rd in the final stage of Q-School last month.
He flies to North Queensland on Tuesday for a series of pro-ams including the $50,000 54-hole Townsville Golf Classic, $26,500 Sarina Pro-am and Mackay Pro-am.
"I plan to play six events, then come home for a month and reset," he said. "I didn't want to play 15 pro-ams off the bat. I wanted to get a taste. Come home and reflect, then go again."
Pickin's debut Australasian Tour event is the $180,000 Papua New Guinea Open at Port Moresby Golf Club in August.
Long-term, he hopes to follow the path of fellow Novovastrians Jake Higgingbottom and Andrew Dodt and play on the Asian Tour as well as Australasia.
"The Asian route is probably good for Australian players with it being so close to home and in a similar time zone," Pickin said. "Obviously the food and language is different. I like the idea of being able to go up there for a few weeks and then come home."
** Mark Hale will head the Hunter contingent at the NSW Mid Amateur Championships at Wollongong Golf Club and The Links Shell Cove starting Sunday.
Hale is a member at Cypress lakes, where his nephew and touring professional Corey Lamb is on the golf staff.
Three-time winner Chris Campbell from Port Kembla is the favourite for the 54 tournament which doubles as the Australian mid Amateur title.
The event, which is for players over the age of 30, boasts 81 players on a handicap of scratch or better, with participants from every state in the country competing.
JYE PICKIN
A pro-am is a little different to a normal tour event. All in all it was pretty cool. I had played a lot with the guys there maybe five years ago. Ther were fair few familiar faces.
GROUP
I played with James Conran. His dad was one oft he best Aussie players in japan. It was good to play in a group alongside a close mate.
DRIVE BLAKE HOME - he played well
He is getting a lot of confidence back, which is good to see.
ON OWN
John Lirus and Elvis Smilie.
It feels the same. I tried to make it as equal as possible.
WORK DRUMMONMD
I will do a little bit to keep ticking over. You don't want to be every hour of every day, golf, golf, golf. You want to have a break.
AIM MAKE ROOKIE LIST
Golf Aust have jan to dec...
Play as good as I can. They do try and help players who play overseas.
FUTURE - ASIAN - DP CVhallenge
The Asian route is probably good for Australian players with it being so close to home and similiar time zones. The food and language is differe. I like the idea of being able to go up there for a few weeks and then come home.
TALK HIGGO AND DODT
I will definitely speak to those guys and get advice. If i manage to get up there and they are still there it would be an opportunity to travel with them or get a few tips.
RYAN SUGGEST
I thought he was going to play. he has taklen the family to Japan for a holiday.
