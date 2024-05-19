Solar farms will create enough power to light up homes across Lower Hunter

Two new solar farm projects with enough capacity to power homes across the Lower Hunter have been proposed for Muswellbrook.
The Edderton Solar Farm, a joint venture between Malabar Resources Ltd and EDF Renewables Australia would produce about 800,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually, which is enough to power at least 130,000 homes.
Kayuga Solar Farm, located on Dorset Road, Kayuga about 8 kilometres from Muswellbrook, would have a capacity of between 80-100 megawatts.
The proposed solar farms will add to a plethora of clean energy projects that are in development across the region.
AGL and Idemitsu and in the final stages of a feasibility study for a pumped hydro project at Bells Mountain.
The project, which would be adjacent to a training and industrial precinct, would create 250 megawatts.
Planning is also progressing on a clean energy hub at the former Liddell Power Station site.
In addition to solar cell manufacturing, the 10,000 hectare site will host a 500 megawatt battery in addition to composting, coal ash recycling, green metals and advanced manufacturing.
About 10 kilometers outside of Muswellbrook is the $569 million Bowmans Creek Wind Farm. The project, which will consist of 56 turbines up to 220 metres high, will generate 347-megawatts.
Malabar Resources and EDF Renewables are preparing an environmental impact statement for the Edderton Solar Farm, which would be built over three distinct power 'islands' on land owned by Malabar Resources.
The number of homes that could be powered by the project would be equivalent to the number of homes in the Muswellbrook, Singleton, Upper Hunter and Newcastle local government areas.
A Battery Energy Storage System will also be deployed at the Edderton Solar Farm site.
It is envisaged that a final investment decision will be made next year with a view to commencing operation in 2027.
Dawn Renewables is also preparing an environment impact statement for the Kayuga Solar Farm.
The 100MWac solar farm, to be located on 270 hectares, would include a solar array, access roads, underground and above ground electricity transmission and 66 kilovolt on-site substation.
Construction is scheduled to commence in 2025 pending approvals.
The new solar projects are part of the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone, one of five such zones across the state that combine new renewable energy generating infrastructure, storage high-voltage transmission infrastructure.
The Hunter zone alone contains more than 80 projects with an estimated value of more than $100 billion worth of investment.
The projects together have the potential to deliver more than 100,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy a year - equivalent to the annual output of up to 10 coal fired power stations.
