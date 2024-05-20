GP out-of-pocket fees highest on record

Welcome to your new-look Newcastle Herald daily newsletter, which will deliver the latest local news, as well as our popular digital print edition, directly to your inbox first thing every morning.
Leading our news this morning is a story by health reporter Damon Cronshaw about the dire state of bulk-billing. As Damon reports, the average out-of-pocket cost for Hunter patients to see a GP has risen to $48 - the highest on record for the district.
In sport, Knights centre Bradman Best has been ruled out of this season's State of Origin series opener after scans revealed a grade-two hamstring tear, reports Robert Dillon.
And court reporter Sam Rigney had this story late last night, revealing a new twist in a long-running historical child sexual assault case, with the accused to now face a special hearing next year, almost a decade after he was first charged.
Have a great Tuesday.
Lisa Allan, Editor
