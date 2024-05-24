Burgess Thomson Lawyers can help you buy into first home ownership dream Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist first homes buyers with all legal issues relating to property purchase. Picture supplied

For many young families in NSW, the cost of stamp duty can be the difference between purchasing a home and missing out.

In an effort to bring the dream of home ownership within reach sooner, the NSW Government last year expanded the First Home Buyer Assistance Scheme.

From 1 July 2023, a full exemption from transfer duty was made available if you are buying a new or existing home valued up to $800,000, while homes valued over $800,000 and less than $1million may qualify for a concessional rate.

Eligibility rules apply, and a first home buyer exchanging contracts after July 1, 2023 now has to live in the property for 12 continuous months within 12 months of settlement.

Prior to July 1, 2023, the requirement for living in the property was six continuous months.

Changes were also made to rules regarding the purchase of vacant land.

If you are purchasing vacant land on which you intend to build a home, from July 1, 2023 there is an exemption from stamp duty for land valued up to $350,000.

A concessional rate for land valued over $350,000 and less than $450,000 may also be available.

The changes represent a significant cost of living relief for people who've been chasing their dream of buying a home.

"According to the government, a first home buyer purchasing an $800,000 property will save up to $31,090 under the changes," James Thomson, Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson, said.

"The challenge is knowing if you are eligible for the scheme as there are numerous thresholds to meet."

Burgess Thomson Lawyers have the expertise and experience to help first home buyers navigate these changes to the First Home Buyer Assistance Scheme, and advise on how they might benefit.

"We provide accurate, easy to understand advice that can potentially save tens of thousands of dollars and assist people to own their first home sooner," James said.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years' experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from the University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law.

His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

Together with a team of lawyers and paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time.