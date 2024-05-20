Newcastle Herald
Bradman's out: Hamstring tear costs Knights centre an Origin shot

By Robert Dillon
May 20 2024 - 5:00pm
Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has been ruled out of this season's State of Origin series opener after scans on Monday revealed he had suffered a grade-two hamstring tear.

