Bradman's out: Hamstring tear costs Knights centre an Origin shot

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has been ruled out of this season's State of Origin series opener after scans on Monday revealed he had suffered a grade-two hamstring tear.
Best was replaced at half-time in Saturday's 28-24 win against Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium, but Newcastle's medical staff were initially hopeful he might still be able to recover in time for Origin I, to be played at Accor Stadium on June 5.
But specialists informed the 22-year-old he faces approximately a month on the sidelines.
NSW are expected to name their squad on Sunday.
"Bradman's obviously disappointed but he has also accepted that it is what it is," Knight football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"He knows that injuries are part of football.
"The important thing now for him is to focus on his recovery and get himself back to full fitness.
"Hopefully he can recover in time to put himself in the mix for Origin II [at the MCG on June 26]."
Best made a spectacular Origin debut in game three last season, scoring two tries to help the Blues avoid a series whitewash.
His form this season prompted Knights coach Adam O'Brien to declare after Newcastle's win against the Titans: "I really hope for the kid that he's going to be OK, because he deserves to be there [in the NSW team]."
With Best and skipper Kalyn Ponga (foot ligaments) unavailable, in-form prop Jacob Saifiti shapes as Newcastle's main candidate for Origin I.
Saifiti has played twice for the Blues and is an incumbent, having come off the bench in last year's third game.
