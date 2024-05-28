A relaxing postcard from Steyning, West Sussex in the English countryside

Much less positive, although also football related, I went to watch my beloved Manchester United (in the return fixture of the one I wrote about last September) play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, in South London. I sat with my cousin Patrick and his son Charles, who are both Crystal Palace season ticket holders, and with United ravaged by injuries and those that did play barely turning up, saw United lose 4-0, in pouring rain. It was the worst single performance I have seen in 5 decades of supporting the team. Having secured a ticket for the FA Cup final, when Untied take on the all conquering Manchester City, I'm hoping for a miracle that day (Editor's note: this was written before the match).