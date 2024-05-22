Club sanction delays Stafford's full return as Belswans coach

Belmont-Swansea brought head coach Mick Stafford back on board last week after a turbulent period but he was not in charge on Saturday for a 2-2 draw with Toronto Awaba at Blacksmiths Oval.
Stafford was sacked on May 12 after a long-running battle with the Northern League One club's committee, which revealed the next day in a statement a list of allegations and incidents which led to the decision.
With the threat of player boycotts, sponsorship losses and a board challenge, the committee reinstated Stafford after Northern NSW Football stepped in as mediators. The club's post listing its reasons for sacking Stafford was also taken down.
Stafford returned but he had to agree to a two-game internal suspension.
Belswans remain NPL promotion favourites with 28 points in 11 matches, nine points clear of South Cardiff at the top. They are scheduled to host the Gunners on Wednedsday night.
David Willoughby was elected unopposed as deputy chair of NNSWF at its annual general meeting on Sunday.
Willoughby replaces Mark Trenter, who was the only survivor of the board ousted in December 2022.
Mike Parsons was re-elected as chairman unopposed and all other directors kept their positions.
Football Australia CEO James Johnson was a special guest at the AGM.
