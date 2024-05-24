Elegantly restored inner city apartment offers urban living at its best

3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Step into a slice of history with this uniquely spacious apartment positioned on the first floor of the tastefully converted Court Chambers building c.1898 with11ft tin ceilings and an original safe door adding a touch of the dramatic to your everyday space.
The layout is nothing short of brilliant, featuring a sunken lounge that adds an architectural twist, coupled with a modern eat-in kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and a full-size bathroom complete with a laundry and second toilet that's super handy.
Thanks to its north-facing aspect, the apartment basks in beautiful natural light, while large windows frame charming street tree views, creating a serene backdrop to your urban life.
Nestled in the heart of the city, you're right where the action is - steps away from some of Newcastle's top-tier restaurants and buzzing bars, close to vibrant theatre and music venues, and just a short stroll from East End Village.
It's urban living at its best, letting you pulse with the city's rhythm.
And for those thinking of an investment, you couldn't pick a better spot.
Right in the CBD and walking distance from Newcastle Beach, city highlights, and the harbour, it's a potential goldmine for the tourism market.
"This is a brilliant city-central home, or a smart investment with amazing potential as short-term accommodation," listing agent Jesse Wilton from Wilton Lemke Stewart said.
"Nihon University is 200m away, while Woolies Metro Newcastle Beach and Honeysuckle are literally walking distance.
"The property offers street level entry behind a keypad door in a converted barrister's chambers."
