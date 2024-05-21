NPL: Lambton Jaffas' lucky find adds depth to title defence

Skipper Ben Kennedy is known at the Lambton Jaffas as being a hard marker when it comes to incoming talent at the NPL leaders and defending premiers.
But after watching Yuhei Sato at training, Kennedy was quickly onto coach David Tanchevski to get him signed.
The 22-year-old Japanese player came to Jaffas training a week ago and made an immediate impression. He joined the club's roster in last week's window and played a half a game in reserve grade against Lake Macquarie on Saturday, then 15 minutes off the bench in first's 4-0 win.
"He did all right but he's still finding his feet," coach David Tanchevski said.
"He's technically very good, mobile and very good with the ball at his feet in tight areas, and can play anywhere across midfield. I think he's just going to have to get use to the physicality of the league. I think a lot of the Japanese players don't adapt to that straight away.
"He'll be a bit of depth for us and I think we need it. Everyone thinks we have a lot of depth, but with the injuries we had to [Sean] Pratt and [Sam] Webb, we had only one or two senior boys on the bench each game."
Tanchevski said Sato, a friend of Adamstown import Koji Murai, "just turned up at our ground and asked to train one day". Jaffas player Pat Bond speaks fluent Japanese and is acting as translator.
Sato is Australia Cup tied after playing on the Gold Coast so he won't be part of Jaffas' match with Adamstown on Wednesday night. A venue for the game, originally at Adamstown Oval, was unconfirmed because of the wet weather. The match needs to be played soon, given the winner then takes on Newcastle Croatia for a spot in the NNSW final eight play-offs, which are on June 8.
