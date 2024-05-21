Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed

By Letters to the Editor
May 22 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed
Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed

Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed

A few weeks ago, I met with some of the landholders who host some of our infrastructure in NSW. I wanted to hear from them in person and was concerned by the amount of misinformation, particularly about the Hunter Gas Pipeline, circulating within the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.