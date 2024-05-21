Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed

The parking shortfall and overwhelming building masses were equally unsuitable for the location. The historic connection between the harbour and the cathedral on the hill was physically and visually dominated by the proposal. The re-massing of buildings that greatly exceed height limits are thinly veiled attempts to offer would-be buyers better views and the developer, higher prices. Citing 'design excellence' he fails to admit the disregard for planning controls, heritage and view losses. The project, aimed at the top end of the market, will not ease the housing crisis. We must be thankful that the panel applied due diligence and saw through the glossy spin of the proponent's representatives.