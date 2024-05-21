Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed

A few weeks ago, I met with some of the landholders who host some of our infrastructure in NSW. I wanted to hear from them in person and was concerned by the amount of misinformation, particularly about the Hunter Gas Pipeline, circulating within the community.
In particular, there was a complaint about one of our advertisements that had been published in this newspaper that said normal agricultural production could occur on the easement after the pipeline was constructed. It is important for the newspaper's readers to know that AdStandards has investigated and dismissed the complaint.
To set the record straight, normal agricultural production can indeed continue on a landholder's easement after the pipeline is built. This includes tilling, planting, cultivating and harvesting crops such as sorghum, lucerne and barley that we know are so important to many farmers in the region. Farm vehicles and machinery can also be used as they normally would.
We understand how important the agricultural sector is, and we are committed to working cooperatively with farmers along the pipeline route to do our very best to ensure that our activities do not get in the way of, or harm their day-to-day operations and their businesses.
The pipe will be buried at a minimum depth of 700mm, but can be buried deeper depending on landholder requirements. It won't be visible once constructed, and we will restore the land to its previous condition when construction is completed.
We've been working with landholders across Australia for more than 60 years and have a network of similar pipelines across the country to transport natural gas.
NSW needs gas. This project is really important to provide energy security and put downward pressure on energy prices by adding supply to the market for electricity, manufacturing and small businesses.
We want to work with you as good corporate neighbours. We want to understand and address your needs, and keep you informed about our activities. Our team is on the ground every day to answer your questions. Please call us on 1300 427 546. We'd love to hear from you.
Sam Arnaout should have listened to the community, rather than his development team and council ("Iris warns of 'hoarded up hole in the ground'," Herald, 18/5). He would have understood that the Newcastle skyline is not his for the taking. Stage 2 has contributed little to the City Centre Heritage Area. The proposal for the final stages was a step too far.
If the development complied with planning instruments, did not dominate the heritage centre and preserved mandated views to the cathedral, he might not be looking at an expensive hole in the ground that required controversial demolition. Iris Capital supported by council will always be held responsible for the inexcusable loss of 74 King Street, thought to have been Newcastle's oldest surviving timber structure.
The modified plan that council supported could never have passed the 'substantially the same' argument, and was rightly refused by the HCCRP panel.
The parking shortfall and overwhelming building masses were equally unsuitable for the location. The historic connection between the harbour and the cathedral on the hill was physically and visually dominated by the proposal. The re-massing of buildings that greatly exceed height limits are thinly veiled attempts to offer would-be buyers better views and the developer, higher prices. Citing 'design excellence' he fails to admit the disregard for planning controls, heritage and view losses. The project, aimed at the top end of the market, will not ease the housing crisis. We must be thankful that the panel applied due diligence and saw through the glossy spin of the proponent's representatives.
With regards to the article "Solar sting for power imbalance" (Herald, 17/5) stating that Ausgrid will start penalising solar customers for exporting electricity between the hours of 10am and 3pm to the tune of 1.2 cents per KWH. Power exported to the grid between 4pm and 9pm will be paid an extra 2.3 cents an hour. The scheme will be opted in from July 1, 2024, and mandatory from July 1, 2025.
There are many of us who have scrimped and saved to install roof top solar to save on power bills and to do our bit for the environment. I spent more than $7000 in 2022 to install a rooftop solar system. I am a retiree on a fixed income, and this money was not easy for me to find. A storage battery at $10,000 to $12,000 is beyond my means and doesn't make economical sense. Only those with solar batteries will benefit. I currently receive 7c/KWH, so this will mean a payment of just 5.8c/KWH exported.
Ausgrid says this move will help avoid costly network upgrades. It seems unreasonable to shift this cost onto the consumers who can least afford it just so Ausgrid doesn't have to provide the required storage.
As more solar power comes on board, is Ausgrid going to commit to upgrading their network? Surely this should be the case.
Ausgrid move on solar fails pub testThe last sentence in yesterday's editorial "Renewables are gaining momentum" (Opinion, 21/5) stated "Governments, industries and communities all have a role to play to ensure that the transition progresses in the most efficient way possible". Can the board and chief executive officer of Ausgrid please read this sentence (you guys fall into the industry section). Charging customers to export power to the grid does not pass the pub test, or any other test.
We got the National Crime and Corruption Commission (NCACC) but we have secret hearings, thanks to the LNP/Labor Party collaboration. What's the NCACC's progress on Robodebt or anything really? Net zero by 2050, but presently setting up fossil fuel exports to 2050 and beyond. Promised to protect whistleblowers, but this week voted with the LNP to ensure David McBride goes to jail and tax office whistleblower Richard Boyle gets prosecuted by our government in September. Looking like we may well have the Greens and Independents totally controlling our government within 18 months.
David Davies ("Is Bennett the rebuilder the Bunnies need?", Letters, 18/5), I agree. I wonder if Wayne Bennett is going to bring all his retired players to rebuild Souths like he did with the Knights? I think Darius Boyd would be his first recruit.
Speaking of Hamas atrocities, Israel has been committing acts of violence, murder, racism on Palestinians since they arrived in boats way back in 1947. After the holocaust, no other country was willing to take them in, now Zionists have been squatting on Palestinian land, which is part of today's troubles. In my opinion, Zionism is an evil cult.
