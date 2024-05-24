Elegance awaits in luxurious sanctuary located in prestigious locale

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled in one of the most esteemed streets surrounded by quality homes, this exquisite residence invites you to experience the epitome of luxury living.
As you pass through the front gate, you're greeted by lush grapefruit trees and meticulously landscaped grounds, setting the stage for the splendour that lies within.
Step onto the sunny front porch and feel the warmth embrace you, foreshadowing the elegance that awaits.
The master bedroom, strategically placed at the front of the home, boasts ample natural light, high ceilings, and a spacious built-in robe.
Adjacent, the main bathroom features a luxurious corner spa, offering the perfect canvas for a potential ensuite conversion.
Throughout the home, plantation shutters are fitted, adding a touch of sophistication.
The formal dining and living room provide a sanctuary for intimate gatherings, while the separate main living quarters offer versatility for a growing family.
The heart of this home lies in its elegant kitchen, complete with a glass splashback, breakfast bar return, and dishwasher.
Flowing seamlessly into the informal dining area and second living space, this kitchen becomes the focal point of daily life.
However, the true masterpiece awaits beyond the glass French doors - a state-of-the-art entertaining alfresco space.
Cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, and timber decking create an ambience of opulence, complemented by the privacy of plantation shutters.
This outdoor haven effortlessly transitions to a second timber deck overlooking the stunning inground magnesium pool and expansive backyard, where children can frolic freely on the vast 1423sqm block.
Upstairs, two additional bedrooms offer comfort and convenience, accompanied by a second bathroom.
Located only moments away from Imagine Early Day Care Centre and Garden Suburb Public School, with easy access to Westfield Kotara and the serene Shores of Lake Macquarie, this home offers the perfect balance of convenience and tranquillity.
"This property will definitely appeal to young families and working professionals seeking an abundance of space on a large block of land located close to major shopping centres and facilities," listing agent Mel Payne from Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie said.
"It is located within walking distance to the local primary school and day care centre.
"Don't miss your chance to own a piece of paradise in this prestigious locale."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.