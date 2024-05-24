Architecturally designed custom built home delivers high-end appeal

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
A statement of luxury living, this architecturally designed and custom built glamorous home delivers high-end appeal and the promise of effortless comfort for families.
Defined by its quality finishes and magnificent proportions, it also provides the indoor/outdoor living experience we all love so much.
The magnificent gourmet island kitchen is stone finished and includes top-end appliances.
Polished interiors staged over two levels encompass a grand formal living area, dining rooms and rumpus room.
A vast open plan zone with stacker doors opens to an alfresco entertaining area.
The king sized master bedroom has private verandah, large ensuite and walk-in robe.
There are four additional bedrooms including a guest suite on the ground level, and three opulent bathrooms.
Other property highlights include prominent street appeal, landscaped grounds, double garage, ducted air conditioning, quality plantation shutters and ducted vacuum system.
Located directly opposite a wildlife corridor with tranquil waterway, this property is under 4km to Charlestown Square, Westfield Kotara and Warners Bay.
"With it's spacious and contemporary layout and ideal location, this property would appeal to a range of buyers including professional couples, multi-genterational families and large families," listing agent Olivia Sasse from McGrath Lake Macquarie said.
