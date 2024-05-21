Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Breaking

'No warning': Security escorted staff out, as greyhound adoption site shuts

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 22 2024 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A greyhound adoption centre at Wyee has been abruptly shut down, with staff confirming they were sacked without warning and escorted from the property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.