Hunter Park plan: 20,000 homes, light rail extension

Our top story this morning is an exclusive look at the plans for the future of Broadmeadow, including 20,000 new houses, an entertainment centre, aquatic centre and parkland. Michael Parris reports on the plans for the 63-hectare Hunter Park site ahead of the official release of the long-awaited Broadmeadow draft "place strategy" later today.
Also making news this morning, Matthew Kelly reports the state government will provide $8.4 million to speed up the rollout of major battery projects. It comes after the Australian Energy Market Operator warned NSW faced increased reliability risks because renewable energy projects were not coming online fast enough, shortening the odds of Eraring Power Station remaining open beyond mid-2025.
Speaking of batteries, there's a stick in the spokes of Lake Macquarie's purple e-bikes and e-scooters, with Beam Mobility announcing it will cease operations this week. Madeline Link reports that Lake Macquarie was the first council in the state to put the wheels in motion on shared e-scooters in December 2022.
