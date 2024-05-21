Newcastle Herald
Hunter Park plan: 20,000 homes, light rail extension

May 22 2024 - 3:00am
Our top story this morning is an exclusive look at the plans for the future of Broadmeadow, including 20,000 new houses, an entertainment centre, aquatic centre and parkland. Michael Parris reports on the plans for the 63-hectare Hunter Park site ahead of the official release of the long-awaited Broadmeadow draft "place strategy" later today.

