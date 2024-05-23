What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Penrite ProMX Championship Round 4 8am to 4pm, Bob Robinson Park, Rutherford. Also on Sunday.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
East Maitland CWA Market Day 8am to 1pm, East Maitland CWA Hall.
Markets on the Green - Mayfield 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
2024 Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish & Boat Show 9am to 5pm, Maitland Showground. Also on Sunday.
Giant Community Garage Sale 8am to 1pm, 33 Shearwater Drive, Shortland.
2024 Central Coast Airshow 9am, Warnervale Airport.
Botanic Gardens Day 9am to 4pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae. Guest speakers and lectures, guided tours, sausage sizzle and plant sale.
Lake Mac Autumn Fair 9am to 4pm, Speers Point Park. Market and food stalls, train and pony rides, a petting zoo, classic car exhibits and more.
Belmont Country Women's Assoc Market Stall 9am, Bunnings, Bennetts Green.
Hunter Scale Modellers Swap N Sell Day 10am to 3.30pm, Hexham Bowling Club Auditorium. Also on Sunday.
Greyhound Adoption Day 10am to 5pm, Glandore Estate Wines, Pokolbin.
Sculptures at Scratchley Fort Scratchley, Newcastle, until May 26.
Lake Mac Litter Clean Up 10am to noon, register at humanitix.com. Meet at Belmont Baths, Blacksmiths Granny Pool, Redhead Beach (shark tower), Toronto Lions Park, Valentine Bowling Club car park.
Central Coast Comicon 11am to 5pm, The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford.
Wallsend Village Scavenger Hunt - 150 Years 10am, Wallsend Village.
Africa Day Festival 10am to 3pm, Islington Public School.
Hamilton Depot Community Open Day 10am to 1pm, 89 Denison Street, Hamilton.
HIA Building & Renovation Show 10am to 3pm, HIA & Home Inspirations Centre, Steel River Estate, Mayfield West.
Variety Family Fun Day 11am to 3pm, Foreshore Park, Newcastle. Amusement rides, circus activities, a petting zoo, face painting, roving characters and live entertainment. The event will welcome home the Variety NSW Bash.
Rainbow Storytime with Timberlina 11am, Newcastle Library.
Wild Fermentation Workshop 11am, Edgeworth Memorial Neighbourhood Centre. Register by phoning 4072 1001 or emailing community@emnc.org.au.
MG Car Club Tri Challenge Hillclimb 9am to 4pm, Ringwood Park Motor Sport Complex. Also on Sunday.
Hamilton Hawker Food Markets 5pm to 9pm, James Street Plaza, Hamilton.
Newcastle Theatre Company Presents - Hostage A black comedy by Cerise de Gelder, 7.30pm, 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton. Also on Sunday at 2pm.
Hunter Drama - Love & Information by Caryl Churchill 2pm and 7pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Brazilian BBQ Feast 5.30pm, Savannah Estate Wines, Mount View.
Comedy Night at Meadows Bistro 6pm, Newcastle District Tennis Club. Elliott Stewart, Paige Hally, Al Del Bene (US).
Riding The Wave Festival 6.30pm, Reading Cinemas Kotara. Five Summer Stories. Also on Sunday.
The Sunday Muster Artisan Markets 9am to 2pm, Mortels, 1 Weakleys Drive, Thornton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Islington Markets 6am to 1pm, Wickham Park.
The Valley Markets 10am to 2pm, Lochinvar Hotel.
Homemade & Handpicked Markets 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson Street, Hinton.
Coastal Life Market 9am to 2pm, Mokye Coastal Life, Whitebridge.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
RSPCA Million Paws Walk 9.30am to 1pm, Speers Point Park.
Family Fun Run - Maitland Against Domestic Abuse 9am to noon, Maitland Regional Athletics Track. Free kids' activities, food and drinks, market stalls, live music and access to a range of support and information stands run by local organisations.
Bernie's Renaissance Fair 11am, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle West.
School of Rock's Band Practice Live Concert and Ticket Giveaway 5pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle.
Bad Mums on Tour 6pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Mark Seymour & The Undertow Saturday, 8pm, Toronto Hotel.
Luca Brasi Saturday, 7pm, King Street Band Room.
Vilify - Fever Dream Tour Saturday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel
The Crawfish Stew Band Saturday, 9pm, Warners Bay Hotel.
The Pigs - 20th Anniversary Tour Saturday, 6pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
Community Strings Concert Sunday, 10.30am, Harold Lobb Hall, Cooks Hill.
Belvedere (CAN), The Decline, Padre, Hack The Mainframe Sunday, 1pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
The High Andies Sunday, 2pm, The Oak, Tighes Hill.
Jazz in the Church ft Heather Price & the Dungeon Small Band Sunday, 2pm, St Mary's Church, Maitland.
Christ Church Camerata Sunday, 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
University Gallery Philosophies of the Anaiwan, by Simon Munro.
Plantlife by David Griffen. Final weekend. 133 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Straitjacket Cathedral, by Michelle Teear.
Back to Back Galleries Time, Space and Light.
Charlestown Library Inspirational Stitching Exhibition, by the Hunter Valley Tapestry Group.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie Single Channel. Goya Toress.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Laguna Collective 2024.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Brush With Nature.
The Owens Collective Reveal, by New Artists' Collective.
The Creator Incubator Dyerren Dyerren Dragon Tree.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Local History Lounge Creation Station.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) TCI: PACC'd Out.
The Lock-Up Where Delusion Meets the Sun.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Colour Scores. Voices from the Void. Absolute Colour - Things the Mind Already Knows. Saturday at 9.30am, MAC Masterclass: Batik Workshop with Dias Prabu
SEEN@Swansea Curious Minds. Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition.
Lighthouse Arts Repurposed.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Small Museum. Find Me In The Flowers. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight. Pregnant Woman. The Emerald Ruby.
