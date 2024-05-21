Newcastle Herald
Man dies, 30 injured as Singapore Airlines plane hits turbulence

Updated May 22 2024 - 8:01am, first published 7:08am
A Singapore Airlines plane hit severe turbulence, forcing it to land in Bangkok. (AP PHOTO)
One passenger has died of a suspected heart attack and 30 have been injured after a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence, flinging passengers and crew around the cabin and forcing the plane to land in Bangkok, officials and the airline say.

