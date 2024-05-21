Newcastle Herald
Doctor's top honour for leadership during COVID-19 'fear and uncertainty'

Updated May 22 2024 - 8:18am, first published 8:16am
Dr David Durrheim receives the honour of Freeman of Lake Macquarie City on May 21, 2024. Picture supplied
PUBLIC health crusader Dr David Durrheim has been made a Freeman of Lake Macquarie City for his outstanding contribution to public health and unwavering dedication to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

