Construction begins on Watagan Park town centre shopping precinct

THE START of a vibrant lifestyle hub in Lake Macquarie has begun with the construction of Watagan Park Town Centre.
Developer Johnson Property Group (JPG) in collaboration with Mars Building broke ground on the site on Wednesday, May 22.
The 2500-square-foot shopping precinct in North Cooranbong will house supermarket giant Woolworths, more than 20 shops, a town square, office space and about 360 dedicated car parking spaces.
The centre is strategically positioned to serve Cooranbong's rapidly growing population, which is expected to reach 17,500 by 2038.
JPG expected between 7500 and 10,000 people would use the centre, with the Watagan Park development featuring 2500 new homes and 1000 new apartments.
"This area of Lake Macquarie is the fastest growing destination for new home buyers and those looking for urban conveniences within the tranquillity of natural surroundings," Johnson Property Group director Braden Johnson said.
With major regional developments nearby, including the $588 million Trinity Point Marina Resort and the Cedar Mill transformation, the town centre is likely to attract residents and visitors from across the region.
"Our vision for Watagan Park Town Centre is to create more than just a shopping destination, we aim to foster a vibrant community hub," Mr Johnson said.
The Woolworths store was the first to sign-on in the centre and is expected to open its doors by the end of 2025.
"As our customers increasingly look for convenient shopping locations close to where they live and work, we've had the opportunity to enter into a lease agreement for a site in Watagan Park," a Woolworths spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald in June last year.
